After Finding Niche Markets, Segway Sets Course to Wall Street

Thieves used to break into as many as five cars a week in the parking garage at Union Station in Los Angeles. Then the Metropolitan Transportation Authority came up with a simple solution: They put a security officer on a Segway Human Transporter.

“The first day that one of the security officers was on the device was pretty much the last day there was a break-in,” said Robin Blair, a transportation planning manager for the MTA, which owns about 19 Segways.

Although the electric, self-balancing Segway scooter never quite caught on with commuters the way its backers had predicted five years ago, the gizmo has found a growing market among law-enforcement agencies, with more than 100 departments around the world now signed on as customers and many others testing the device.

The niche market, coupled with a burst of interest from Europeans struggling with gas prices much higher than in America, have breathed new life into the Segway.

And Segway Incorporated’s president and chief executive, James Norrod, hoping to parlay the growth into a payday for the original investors in the scooter, has made grooming the company for an initial public offering in the next few years a top priority. Mr. Norrod said he was brought in as CEO last year for just that purpose by Segway’s principal investors, Credit Suisse Group, and the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, best known for its early investment in Google Incorporated.

“They thought it was the right time to bring me in to really lead this company through this crucial period and to a liquidity event,” said Mr. Norrod, who began his career as a sales rep for IBM and went on to head the dial-up network company Telebit Corporation until it was purchased by Cisco Systems Incorporated in 1996.

Gauging Segway’s prospects in an IPO is difficult, since the company will not reveal its yearly revenue or whether it is profitable. Mr. Norrod will only say that “tens of thousands” of Segways have been sold around the world, and that the company’s revenue has been growing by at least 50% over each of the last few years.

He said high fuel prices have made many potential customers take another look at the Segway, especially in Europe, where gas can be twice as expensive as it is in America.

“That (high price of gas) has been a driver, a real driver of our business over there,” Mr. Norrod said.

International sales were only about 5% of Segway’s business two years ago, but by the end of this year could account for as much as 40% – much of it from law-enforcement customers and commuters struggling with high gas prices in Europe. The company also recently set up dealerships in Japan and China.

The company says the Human Transporter gets the equivalent of about 450 miles per gallon, based on the amount of gas it would take to create the electricity needed to run it.