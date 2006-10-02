The New York Sun

Appeals Seen For Tyco Ex-Officers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIKE BARRIS
Fall really is an appealing season — as in filing appeals.Today, L.Dennis Kozlowski and Mark H. Swartz, the two former top executives of Tyco International Ltd. (TYC), are expected to file appeals of their 2005 jail sentences for taking millions of dollars from the manufacturing conglomerate.

Mr. Kozlowski and Mr. Swartz are expected to file their appeals today, nearly 16 months after they were convicted of grand larceny and other charges that they looted the conglomerate.

