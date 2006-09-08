The New York Sun

Join
National

Arbitration Panel Rules Against Deutsche Bank

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
GASTON F. CERON
GASTON F. CERON

An arbitration panel issued an award worth more than $5.8 million against the securities unit of Deutsche Bank AG (DB), siding with three Florida brothers who said they lost money after they were put into several risky alternative investments.

The arbitration panel last month ruled in favor of Charles, John and Robert Switzer, from Pensacola, Florida. According to a lawyer for the brothers, the three became instant millionaires in the late 1990s when a company that was founded by a family member went public, allowing them to tap into their inherited stock in Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR).

One of the underwriters in Lamar’s initial public offering was Alex. Brown, a securities firm that later merged with Bankers Trust, which itself eventually merged with Deutsche Bank. After the IPO, Alex. Brown signed up the Switzers as brokerage clients. Over time, the three brothers were each sold “seven illiquid, high-risk alternative investments for a total commitment of $8 million per brother,” according to their attorney, Alan Sparer.

The investments were made on the advice of a broker at the firm, Paul Young. There was no immediate comment from Deutsche Bank. Mr. Young’s status with the firm couldn’t immediately be determined and an attorney for Mr. Young couldn’t immediately be reached.

GASTON F. CERON
GASTON F. CERON

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use