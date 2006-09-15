The New York Sun

Join
National

Bear Stearns Net Rises 16%

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
YALMAN ONARAN
YALMAN ONARAN

Bear Stearns Cos., fueled by gains in trading stocks and bonds, posted the biggest third-quarter earnings increase yet on Wall Street.

Net income climbed 16% to $438 million, or $3.02 a share, in the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, from $378 million, or $2.69,a year earlier, the New York-based company said in a statement. Profit exceeded the average estimate of $2.87 a share from 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial.

Chief Executive Officer James Cayne led Bear Stearns to a 22% increase in trading revenue and outpaced the 13% gain at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s 1.7 %. Shares of Bear Stearns rose 6.4% this week after its larger rivals reported better-than-expected profits.

Total revenue increased 17% to $2.1 billion. Fixed-income revenue, which includes mortgage-bond underwriting and bond trading, rose 19% to $878 million in the third quarter.

YALMAN ONARAN
YALMAN ONARAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use