Billionaires All On Forbes 400

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The collective wealth of America’s 400 richest people as listed in the latest installment of the Forbes 400 issue stands at a record $1.25 trillion. And for the first time ever, every person on the list was worth at least $1 billion.

The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, tops the list for the 13th straight year with a net worth of $53 billion. Warren Buffet, Mr. Gates’ friend who bequeathed a bulk of his fortune to the foundation run by Mr. Gates and his wife, Melinda, comes in second with $46 billion.

Forbes reports that no. 3 on this year’s list is casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who has made $1 million an hour over the past two years to post a net worth of $20.5 billion.

New York City is home to 44 of the 400 richest Americans.