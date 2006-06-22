The New York Sun

Blackstone, KKR Reportedly Drop Out of Bidding for Univision

The New York Sun
DANA CIMILLUCA
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and Blackstone Group LP dropped out of the bidding for Univision Communications Inc., according to people familiar with the negotiations. The departures deal a setback to Grupo Televisa SA’s effort to buy Univision.

The buyout firms left the Televisa group because of disagreements over what to bid for Los Angeles-based Univision, the biggest American Spanishlanguage broadcaster, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous.

The loss of two more buyout firms leaves the Televisa group with Venevision Investments LLC, Bain Capital LLC and Cascade Investment LLC as partners. Carlyle Group dropped out, partly because of price, a person familiar with the matter said.

Blackstone spokesman John Ford wasn’t immediately available to comment. KKR spokeswoman Ruth Pachman declined to comment.

