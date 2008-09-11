Bristol-Myers May Have To Top $6.1B ImClone Offer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. may have to raise its offer for ImClone Systems Inc. after the chairman of the biotechnology company, Carl Icahn, said a “large pharmaceutical company” he wouldn’t identify bid $6.1 billion. The new $70-a-share takeover proposal exceeds the Bristol-Myers bid of $60 a share by 17%. ImClone yesterday rejected the offer from Bristol-Myers for the part of ImClone that it doesn’t already own as too low. Bristol-Myers could afford to pay $72 a share for ImClone, and the combination would make Bristol-Myers an appealing takeover target, analyst Timothy Anderson said.