Bush Pledges Passage of ‘Robust’ Bailout

President Bush says that despite congressional debate over his proposed $700 billion financial bailout plan, “a robust plan” will be passed.

The president spoke today before a meeting to discuss free trade with leaders of other Western Hemisphere nations. It was one of his final events in his three-day trip to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

He said the leaders can see clearly that the legislative process in America is “give and take.”

Mr. Bush added: “I am confident when it’s all said and done, that there will be a robust plan.”