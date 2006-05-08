Business Desk

The New York Sun

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

WACHOVIA CLOSE TO AGREEMENT TO BUY GOLDEN WEST Wachovia Corporation, the no. 4 American bank, may offer to buy Golden West Financial Corporation for more than $25 billion to gain about 280 branches in 10 states, said three people with knowledge of the talks. A deal for Oakland, California-based Golden West may be announced as early as today, said the people, who declined to be identified before an agreement is reached. The acquisition would be the biggest ever for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wachovia.

– Bloomberg News

