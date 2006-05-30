The New York Sun

Join
National

Business Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Business Desk
Business Desk

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

RICHARD KINDER GROUP TO BUY KINDER MORGAN FOR $13B Richard Kinder, co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Kinder Morgan Incorporated, which operates about 43,000 miles of pipelines in America and Canada, is leading a group proposing to buy the company for $100 a share or about $13.4 billion.

The group includes a unit of investment bank Goldman Sachs Group, insurer American International Group, and buyout firms Carlyle Group and Riverstone Holdings LLC, according to a May 28 letter to Houston-based Kinder Morgan’s board and released yesterday by the company. Co-founder Bill Morgan, his son Mike Morgan, and director Fayez Sarofim are among the investors. The offer is 18.5% higher than the $84.41 closing price of Kinder Morgan shares on May 26. Kinder Morgan directors have formed a special committee to review the offer, the company said today in a statement. Kinder Morgan stock briefly exceeded $100 in January and is down 19% from that peak.

– Bloomberg News

Business Desk
Business Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use