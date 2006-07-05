Business Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOREIGN MARKETS

ASIAN STOCKS FALL ON NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TESTS Asian stocks declined for the first time in five days after North Korea launched at least five missiles over the Sea of Japan yesterday, raising the specter that the country will threaten the region’s security. Toyota Motor Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. led declines among the biggest companies in Japan and South Korea.

– Bloomberg News

CHAVEZ MARKS MERCOSUR ENTRY WITH SUMMIT President Hugo Chavez marked Venezuela’s entry into the South American trade bloc Mercosur with a sixnation summit yesterday, an alliance that he says should be a common front against American free trade deals. Mr. Chavez and the leaders of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay were set to formalize the bloc’s expansion to include Venezuela, which Mr. Chavez claims as a victory against Washington’s “imperialistic” economic plans for the hemisphere. Bolivian President Evo Morales, a close Mr. Chavez ally, was to attend the signing ceremony as an observer.

– Associated Press