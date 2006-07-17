Business Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AIRBUS TO PRESENT $10B PLANE TO RIVAL BOEING 787 DREAMLINER Airbus SAS, trailing Boeing Co. in new orders for the first time in six years, will present plans for a new $10 billion, mid-size plane to compete with the American planemaker’s 787 tomorrow at the Farnborough air show in England.

“The product specifications for the A350 are complete,” the co-chief executive officer of Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co., Tom Enders, told journalists at a briefing in Bath, England, before the opening of the show. Christian Streiff, Airbus’s new CEO, will give the details, Mr. Enders said.

The timing of the announcement has been in question since July 2 when Mr. Streiff was named to replace Gustav Humbert following additional delays and cost overruns on the A380 superjumbo.

– Bloomberg News