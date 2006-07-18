Business Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EARNINGS

MCDONALD’S 2ND-QUARTER NET BOOSTED BY WORLD CUP MARKETING Mc-Donald’s Corp., the world’s largest restaurant company, said second-quarter profit rose after World Cup marketing boosted revenue in Europe and the company sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

McDonald’s stock jumped 4.4% after earnings beat analysts’ estimates. Net income climbed to about 67 cents a share from 42 cents a year earlier, Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald’s said today in a preliminary earnings statement. Global comparable-store sales grew 5.5%, the biggest rise in seven quarters.

– Bloomberg News

HARLEY-DAVIDSON’S 2ND-QUARTER PROFIT RISES TO $243.4 MILLION Harley-Davidson Inc., the world’s most profitable motorcycle maker, said second-quarter net income rose 2.5% as sales of the company’s highest-priced models increased.

Net income climbed to $243.4 million, or 91 cents a share, from $237.4 million, or 84 cents, a year earlier, the Milwaukee- based company said yesterday in a statement. Sales rose 3.3% to $1.38 billion. The shares gained on the company’s forecast for a rise in shipments this year.

– Bloomberg News

AIRLINES

NORTHWEST AIRLINES REACHES TENTATIVE DEAL WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS Northwest Airlines reached a tentative agreement with flight attendants yesterday, their union said, the same day the airline could have imposed a new contract that had drawn strike threats.

The union didn’t release details of the agreement. But Northwest got the $195 million in annual savings it had been looking for, according to Danny Campbell, the interim vice president of the Northwest branch of the Association of Flight Attendants.

– Associated Press

IN THE COURTS

ONLINE GAMBLING SITE FACES CHARGES The U.S. Justice Department indicted 11 people and four companies, including major online gambling company BetOnSports PLC, on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and fraud, the government announced yesterday.

BetOnSports is based in Costa Rica and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Shares fell nearly 18% yesterday on the news that the company’s chief executive was arrested.

– Dow Jones Newswires