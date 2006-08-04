Business Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EARNINGS

GATEWAY EXECUTIVE UPBEAT ABOUT FUTURE DESPITE 2Q LOSS Despite a second-quarter loss, computer maker Gateway Inc. said yesterday the company is making progress on its turnaround.

“We certainly made progress during the quarter,” said Gateway Chief Financial Officer John Goldsberry in an interview with Dow Jones Newswires. Gateway is “executing on its plan and is optimistic about the future.” The financial chief acknowledged it’s going to take a couple of quarters for the Irvine, Calif.-based computer company’s plans to translate into “significant improvement.”

For its second quarter, Gateway posted a loss of $7.7 million, or 2 cents a share, compared to a profit of $17.2 million, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago second quarter.

— Dow Jones Newswires

ENTERTAINMENT

DREAMWORKS’ KATZENBERG: MOVIE MARKET ‘STABILIZING’ The motion picture market is stabilizing after a couple years of disappointing box-office sales, Jeffrey Katzenberg, chief executive of DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc., told analysts on the studio’s quarterly conference call.

“We’re seeing a marketplace that’s starting to stabilize,” said Katzenberg.”Certainly, after what has gone on in the marketplace. … it’s comforting.”

DreamWorks said it earned $13.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss a year earlier of $3.7 million, or 4 cents a share. Revenue more than doubled to $74.9 million, from $35.4 million.

— Dow Jones Newswires