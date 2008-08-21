Calif. AG May Investigate Schumer in Bank Collapse

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The attorney general of California, Jerry Brown, is looking into a request made by former employees of IndyMac Bancorp Inc. to investigate whether Senator Schumer caused the collapse of the bank when he sent the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. a letter questioning the bank’s ability to survive, Reuters reported.

Fifty-one former employees of the bank sent Mr. Brown a letter saying: “From the day [Schumer’s] letter was made public on June 26 until the closure of the bank, a run on the bank took place and the failure became inevitable.”

A spokesman for Mr. Brown, Christine Gasparac, said yesterday that the attorney general’s office was reviewing the former employee’s letter and would make a decision on whether to take action as early as next week, according to Reuters.