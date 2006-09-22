The New York Sun

Join
National

California Says Hewlett-Packard Stopped Cooperating

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ALLAN DODDS FRANK and KAREN GULLO
ALLAN DODDS FRANK and KAREN GULLO

California Attorney General Bill Lockyer said Hewlett-Packard Co. stopped cooperating with his investigation of the company.

“Today we ran into a brick wall,” Mr. Lockyer said in an interview. California will become more aggressive in its probe because of the company’s “stalling tactics,” Mr. Lockyer said.

Hewlett-Packard Co.’s new law firm has advised the company to stop handing over documents or talking, Mr. Lockyer said. Hewlett-Packard said today it hired Morgan, Lewis & Bockius as Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd prepares for a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Mr. Lockyer said he might show up at the event.

The company’s shares today fell the most since February after the Washington Post reported that e-mails it obtained suggest Mr. Hurd had more involvement in the investigation than the company has said. Mr. Hurd said in a statement today that he plans to give “as much clarity as we can” to the probe, which involved potentially illegal methods of gathering information and has drawn scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers.

“If Mark Hurd is being implicated and had a bigger role than it was thought to date, that would jeopardize his running the firm and that would be a severe negative on the stock,” Michael Cuggino, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC, which owns 200,000 Hewlett-Packard shares, said in an interview. “He’s recognized as the driver behind H-P’s turnaround.”

ALLAN DODDS FRANK and KAREN GULLO
ALLAN DODDS FRANK and KAREN GULLO

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use