Chrysler To Cut 300 White-Collar Jobs

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chrysler LLC is expected to fire about 300 salaried employees Friday, according to published reports, as it tries to meet its goal of cutting its white-collar work force by 1,000 workers.

The automaker has been offering buyouts and early retirement packages to employees to get them to leave the company but so far hasn’t gotten enough takers, The Wall Street Journal reported on its Web site yesterday, citing unnamed people at the company.

Some department directors were telling employees to cancel all vacations and business trips for Friday so they could be at Chrysler’s headquarters for the job cut announcements, the trade publication Automotive News said on its Web site, citing a memo it obtained.

