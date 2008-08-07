Citigroup Agrees to $7b Settlement With Cuomo

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — Attorney General Cuomo says he’s reached a settlement worth more than $7 billion with Citigroup that requires the company to buy back auction-rate securities from about 40,000 customers nationwide.

General Cuomo had threatened to charge the company with fraudulent sales of auction-rate securities and with the destruction of key documents.

The settlement announced today requires Citigroup to buy back securities from retail customers, charities and small to mid-sized businesses by November 5.

Citigroup will also have to pay New York state a $50 million civil penalty, and a separate $50 million civil penalty to the North American Securities Administrators Association.

Citigroup did not immediately return a call for comment.