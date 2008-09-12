Company With Nazi Ties Seeks Stadium Naming Rights

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Giants and Jets are considering awarding naming rights for their new stadium to a German company that once had ties to the Nazis. Officials from German-based Allianz — one of the world’s largest insurance firms — said that they’ve atoned for past history and should not be judged by the company’s World War II record. Allianz once insured Nazi death camps and refused to pay life insurance claims to its Jewish clients — instead granting the proceeds to the Nazis. The naming rights negotiations between Allianz and the Giants and Jets were first reported by the New York Times.