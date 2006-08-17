Consumer Prices Rise by 0.4%

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — A new surge in energy prices pushed inflation higher in July, but other prices were more restrained, raising hopes on Wall Street that interest rates won’t be rising further.

The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.4% last month, double the June increase, the Labor Department reported yesterday. But outside of energy and food, prices rose by just 0.2%, the smallest gain in five months.

That represented a second dose of good inflation news, following a report Tuesday that wholesale prices were up just 0.1% in July and, excluding food and energy, actually fell by 0.3%.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.86 points to close at 11,327.12, its best close in three months. The Dow has gone up nearly 229 points in two days.

Two other reports Wednesday added to the view that a slowing economy could help to hold inflation in check.

The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production rose by 0.4% in July, just half the June gain, as manufacturing output slowed dramatically, reflecting the continued woes of American automakers.

And the Commerce Department said new home construction dropped by 2.5% in July. It was the fifth decline in the past six months and pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.795 million units, the slowest pace since November 2004.

Building permits, considered a good barometer of future activity, dropped by a sizable 6.5%, a further sign that the five-year housing boom is now over.

Wall Street saw the combination of lower core inflation and a slowing economy as a sign that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates for an 18th time when the Fed meets again on September 20.

But private economists said investors may be overreacting. Some predicted the Fed would raise rates at least once more this year in response to core inflation that has risen by 2.7% over the past 12 months, higher than the Fed’s 1% to 2% comfort zone.