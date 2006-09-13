Dell Says ‘Blame Me, Too’ For Turnaround Struggle

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Dell Inc.’s chairman, Michael Dell, said he shares the blame with Chief Executive Officer Kevin Rollins for a struggle to revive profit and sales at the world’s largest maker of personal computers.

“Kevin and I run the business together,” said Mr. Dell. He called Mr. Rollins an “outstanding executive”and said, “if you want to blame somebody, you can blame me, too.”

Mr. Rollins, who took over the Round Rock, Texas-based company two years ago from founder Mr. Dell, is under pressure from investors to deliver a turnaround.

The company missed profit forecasts for two straight quarters, announced the recall of 4.1 million notebook batteries, and is working to improve customer service.

Mr. Dell yesterday announced it had delayed filing its quarterly report and said the U.S. Justice Department had joined the Securities and Exchange Commission in probing the company’s accounting.