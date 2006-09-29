Dunn Pleads Ignorance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Former Hewlett-Packard Co. Chairwoman Patricia Dunn pleaded ignorance Thursday, saying she was unaware that obtaining phone records of board members was illegal.

In front of a Congressional subcommittee, Mrs. Dunn said she had thought phone records could be found publicly but couldn’t say how she knew this. She noted that she was aware that the investigation conducted by Ronald DeLia, managing director of the security firm used in the leak probe, had been based on public information. While Mrs. Dunn continued to claim she thought the practice of obtaining phone records were legal, Mr. DeLia has said he had conversations with her in which the practice of “pretexting” was discussed.