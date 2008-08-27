Energy Shares Aid Market Rebound

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

American stocks advanced, rebounding from the biggest drop in a month, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and analysts said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have enough capital to last the year.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. jumped 6.4% and led gains in 38 of 39 energy producers in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index as crude climbed on concern a hurricane will threaten production in the Gulf of Mexico. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the largest American mortgage-finance companies, jumped more than 8% each. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted its worst drop in almost two months after Jefferies & Co. downgraded the chipmaker on concern demand is slowing.

“We’re still very favorable towards energy,” a manager of $4 billion as head of large American growth stocks at Deutsche Asset Management in Milwaukee, Julie Van Cleave, said.