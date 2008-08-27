The New York Sun

Join
National

Energy Shares Aid Market Rebound

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News

American stocks advanced, rebounding from the biggest drop in a month, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and analysts said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have enough capital to last the year.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. jumped 6.4% and led gains in 38 of 39 energy producers in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index as crude climbed on concern a hurricane will threaten production in the Gulf of Mexico. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the largest American mortgage-finance companies, jumped more than 8% each. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted its worst drop in almost two months after Jefferies & Co. downgraded the chipmaker on concern demand is slowing.

“We’re still very favorable towards energy,” a manager of $4 billion as head of large American growth stocks at Deutsche Asset Management in Milwaukee, Julie Van Cleave, said.

Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use