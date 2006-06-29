Ex-Procter & Gamble CEO Is Named Disney Chairman

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Walt Disney Co. said today that it has named a former Procter & Gamble Co. chairman, John Pepper Jr., to succeed a former senator, George Mitchell, as nonexecutive chairman effective January 1.

Mr. Mitchell was named chairman in 2004. He had planned to retire at the company’s 2006 annual meeting, but last December was asked by the board to postpone his plans. With Mr. Pepper now named to the post,Mr.Mitchell will retire from the board December 31.

Mr. Mitchell became chairman after a 2004 shareholder’s meeting at which 45% of Disney voting stockholders withheld their votes for the re-election of then Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Eisner.

In a statement today, Disney’s president and chief executive, Robert Iger, praised Mr. Mitchell as an extraordinary leader. Mr. Mitchell said in a statement that the board went through a “thoughtful and deliberate” approach to finding a successor. “With the election of John as Chairman, Disney will benefit from his outstanding leadership skills and unique experience in cultivating global brands,” he said.

Alan Gould, an analyst with Natexis Bleichroeder Inc., said Mr. Pepper’s consumer products background will help him contribute at Disney. Consumer products accounted for 7% of Disney’s revenue in the six months ended April 1, and 13% of its segment operating income.

“A large portion of Disney’s profit have come from the consumer products,” Mr. Gould said.

Mr. Pepper was one of the most popular executives at Procter & Gamble. One reason: he emphasized career development programs and leadership training, considered soft in the often cut-throat environment at P&G. One of his colleagues referred to him as “Jiminy Pepper,” the conscience of the company.

He became chairman and chief executive of Procter & Gamble in 1995 and retired from the company in 2002.

“It’s interesting that it’s not Steve Jobs,” Mr. Gould said, referring to the Apple Computer chief executive. Mr. Jobs joined Disney’s board after the entertainment giant bought his other company, Pixar Animation Studios, for about $7.4 billion in stock.

Shares of Disney closed down 3 cents, or 0.1%, at $29.38 yesterday.