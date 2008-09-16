Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says strains in financial markets have “increased significantly” but it kept a key interest rate unchanged.

The central bank said today it was keeping its target for the federal funds rate, the interest that banks charge on overnight loans, unchanged at 2%.

In a statement, the Fed said “strains in financial markets have increased significantly and labor markets have weakened further.”