Former Hollinger Chairman Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud

CHICAGO — Former press lord Conrad Black pleaded not guilty Friday to updated charges that he plundered millions of dollars from the media empire he once led and promised to show up for his fraud trial.

“The U.S. Marines could not keep me away,” the Canadian-born former chairman of media holding company Hollinger International Inc. told reporters after a court session when asked if he would appear for trial.

Prosecutors have said Black has failed to live up to the $21 million bond set by U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve to assure his appearance.

He is three months in arrears on a $10 million balloon mortgage on a Palm Beach, Fla., home posted to secure the bond, prosecutors said.

But prosecutors haven’t said specifically they suspect he will flee.

At the hearing, Judge St. Eve imposed a fresh restraining order barring Mr. Black from moving or selling a $2.6 million 26-carat diamond ring, antiques and jewelry that belong to his wife.