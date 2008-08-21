G-7 Countries Say They Will Support Georgia

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The world’s major industrial countries are calling for increased economic support for war-torn Georgia.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial countries issued a joint statement yesterday pledging support for Georgia’s economy and its financial system. They also urged other countries and institutions to assist in the effort.

“We, the G-7, stand ready to support Georgia in order to promote the continued health of the Georgian economy, maintain confidence in Georgia’s financial system and support economic reconstruction,” the finance officials said.

A convoy of badly needed food aid for beleaguered Georgians was allowed past a checkpoint by Russian troops on yesterday, but there have been few signs the Russian soldiers are preparing to fulfill a promise made by President Medvedev that those troops will complete a withdrawal from Georgia by tomorrow.