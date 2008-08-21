The New York Sun

G-7 Countries Say They Will Support Georgia

The New York Sun
WASHINGTON — The world’s major industrial countries are calling for increased economic support for war-torn Georgia.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial countries issued a joint statement yesterday pledging support for Georgia’s economy and its financial system. They also urged other countries and institutions to assist in the effort.

“We, the G-7, stand ready to support Georgia in order to promote the continued health of the Georgian economy, maintain confidence in Georgia’s financial system and support economic reconstruction,” the finance officials said.

A convoy of badly needed food aid for beleaguered Georgians was allowed past a checkpoint by Russian troops on yesterday, but there have been few signs the Russian soldiers are preparing to fulfill a promise made by President Medvedev that those troops will complete a withdrawal from Georgia by tomorrow.

