The New York Sun

Join
National

Gershwin Clans Vie Over New ‘Porgy’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MATTHEW CHAYES
MATTHEW CHAYES

It’s the family rhapsody blues in New York State Supreme Court, pitting the descendants of legendary composer George Gershwin against those of his brother and lyricist, Ira.

The dispute, which court papers call ongoing, centers on royalties from an upcoming production of the 1935 classic “Porgy and Bess,” set to open next month at London’s Savoy Theatre. George’s descendants say Ira’s trust is trying to inflate its royalties by calling the production a “new work,” which would give Ira’s side a larger slice under a family deal. George’s side argues other stagings of the play — including a Lincoln impersonator and Bess on a motorcycle — weren’t considered new and neither should the Savoy version. The Leonore S. Gershwin 1987 Trust, the defendant in the suit, couldn’t be reached for comment last night, and a plaintiffs’ lawyer declined to comment.

MATTHEW CHAYES
MATTHEW CHAYES

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use