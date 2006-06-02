The New York Sun

GM, Ford Lose More Ground to Toyota

SHAWN LANGLOIS
With high gasoline prices taking center stage yet again, General Motors Corporation yesterday reported a 12.5% decline in American vehicle sales in May, losing even more ground to foreign rivals than analysts had initially predicted.

Ford Motor Company fared better than its domestic peers with a 1.9% decline that the consensus on Wall Street had pegged to be worse. Toyota Motor Corporation and Honda Motor Company, in a recurring theme, bucked the 315 1329 389 1341trend with double-digit sales gains.

Toyota has steadily narrowed the market-share gap. In April 2002, GM stood at 29.1% versus Toyota’s 9.8%, according toEdmunds.com. Last month, GM’s share had fallen to 23.3%, while Toyota’s jumped up to 15.2%. GM’s lead in its home market slimmed again in May.

Sales figures in this report weren’t adjusted for one more selling day in May 2006 than in the same month a year ago.

