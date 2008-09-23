Goldman Sachs To Raise $7.5b With Buffett’s Help

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is investing at least $5 billion in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The announcement today from Goldman involves preferred stock that carries a dividend of 10%.

Berkshire also will receive warrants to purchase $5 billion of Goldman’s common stock with a strike price of $115 per share. The shares are exercisable at any time for a five-year term. Goldman’s shares closed at $125.05 today, up $4.27.

Goldman is also raising at least $2.5 billion in a public offering.

At last report, Berkshire had total assets of nearly $278 billion, including significant stakes in companies such as Wells Fargo & Co., American Express, and the Washington Post Co.