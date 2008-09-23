The New York Sun

Goldman Sachs To Raise $7.5b With Buffett’s Help

The New York Sun
ANNA JO BRATTON
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is investing at least $5 billion in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The announcement today from Goldman involves preferred stock that carries a dividend of 10%.

Berkshire also will receive warrants to purchase $5 billion of Goldman’s common stock with a strike price of $115 per share. The shares are exercisable at any time for a five-year term. Goldman’s shares closed at $125.05 today, up $4.27.

Goldman is also raising at least $2.5 billion in a public offering.

At last report, Berkshire had total assets of nearly $278 billion, including significant stakes in companies such as Wells Fargo & Co., American Express, and the Washington Post Co.

