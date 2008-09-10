Hip-Hop Artist Timbaland Charges Australian Company for Ruined Tour

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In an effort to repair his tarnished image in Australia, the popular hip-hop artist Timbaland is suing a company that he accuses of ruining his tour there.

The Australian press raked Timbaland over the coals this summer, when his shows were canceled just as they were scheduled to begin.

But in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court last week, Timbaland pledged to “set the record straight” with regard to the Australian company that arranged his performances, Showtime Touring Group.

“Despite Timbaland’s desire to perform for his Australia and New Zealand fans, he was unable to do so,” the suit states. “From the moment the parties signed the contract at issue, Showtime breached its obligations.”

Timbaland, who is best known as a powerhouse music producer, claims that Showtime refused to make required payments, published misleading information about the show, and arranged sponsorships and commercial tie-ins without his consent. The suit notes that he was exposed to “considerable backlash in the Australian press, which falsely reported that the cancellation was due to Timbaland’s wedding and honeymoon.”

Showtime representatives could not be reached for comment yesterday evening. In a statement reported by the Australian press, the company cited “a lack of contact from Timbaland and his management” in announcing the cancellation.

Timbaland was originally scheduled for five shows in July, which were then postponed to August before finally getting nixed. The artist, whose real name is Timothy Mosley, is suing for unspecified damages in Southern District court.