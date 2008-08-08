The New York Sun

Join
National

Investor Tells Founders Break Up Cablevision

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TIM MULLANEY and MATT MILLER
TIM MULLANEY and MATT MILLER

Cablevision Systems Corp. investor Mario Gabelli called for the founding Dolan family to break up the company, stepping up demands he made two days ago and threatening a proxy fight.

Mr. Gabelli’s proposal is more far-reaching than one he made two days ago, when Bethpage, N.Y.-based Cablevision said it would consider spinning off assets, buying back stock, and paying a dividend. The Dolans have come under criticism from Cablevision investors, who rejected their bid to buy the company for $36.26 a share last year.

Cablevision should sell its Rainbow Media unit of cable-TV networks, spin off Madison Square Garden, and explore a sale of its cable systems to Time Warner Cable Inc., Mr. Gabelli said yesterday in an interview with Bloomberg.

“They have made a commitment to follow through,” said Mr. Gabelli, who two days ago called on Cablevision to sell Rainbow and use the money to buy back stock. “If they don’t, there are board seats available.”

Cablevision rose 45 cents to $27.60 in New York Stock Exchange composite trading. It has gained 30% since the company said on July 31 it would seek ways to boost the price.

Mr. Gabelli predicted the company will do “something in between” a full breakup and his August 5 proposal. His Rye, N.Y.-based Gamco Investors Inc. owned 8.3% of Cablevision as of March 31.

A spokeswoman for Cablevision, Kim Kerns, declined to comment on Gabelli’s remarks.

TIM MULLANEY and MATT MILLER
TIM MULLANEY and MATT MILLER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use