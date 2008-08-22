Jobless Claims Fall More Than Expected

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The number of newly laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, the second straight drop from a six-year high, according to government data released yesterday.

The Labor Department reported that applications for jobless benefits dropped to 432,000, down by 13,000 from the previous week. It was a bigger improvement than analysts expected. But claims remain elevated compared with recent years.

The four-week average climbed to 445,750, the highest level in almost seven years.