Judge Approves Dan Rather’s Lawsuit Against CBS

A New York City judge says news anchor Dan Rather can proceed with his $70 million lawsuit accusing CBS of violating its contract with him when the network fired him.

Judicial Hearing Officer Ira Gammerman dismissed a fraud complaint against CBS Corp. today and a business interference complaint against CBS and former parent company Viacom Inc. No causes of action remain in the lawsuit against Viacom.

A CBS lawyer, James Quinn, says Mr. Rather can’t prove breach of contract because the network assigned him to “60 Minutes II” as required and paid him what it owed him.

Mr. Rather’s lawyer, Martin Gold, says proving breach of contract will be “a slam dunk.”

The judge also let Mr. Rather’s breach of fiduciary duty complaint against CBS survive. He told both sides to return to court October 7.