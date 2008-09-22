The New York Sun

Judge Approves Dan Rather’s Lawsuit Against CBS

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A New York City judge says news anchor Dan Rather can proceed with his $70 million lawsuit accusing CBS of violating its contract with him when the network fired him.

Judicial Hearing Officer Ira Gammerman dismissed a fraud complaint against CBS Corp. today and a business interference complaint against CBS and former parent company Viacom Inc. No causes of action remain in the lawsuit against Viacom.

A CBS lawyer, James Quinn, says Mr. Rather can’t prove breach of contract because the network assigned him to “60 Minutes II” as required and paid him what it owed him.

Mr. Rather’s lawyer, Martin Gold, says proving breach of contract will be “a slam dunk.”

The judge also let Mr. Rather’s breach of fiduciary duty complaint against CBS survive. He told both sides to return to court October 7.

