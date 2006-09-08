Lay Estate Agrees To Settle Enron Pension Plan Claims

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The estate of Kenneth Lay, who died after being convicted of heading a fraud that destroyed Enron Corp., agreed to pay $12 million to settle claims on behalf of participants in company pension plans, the Labor Department said.

The proposed agreement must be submitted to a Houston court for approval, and final recovery will depend upon the amount of assets available for distribution from Mr. Lay’s estate.

More than 5,000 jobs and $1 billion in employee pensions were eliminated when Enron sought protection from its creditors in 2001, the second-largest bankruptcy filing in American history.

Mr. Lay, Enron’s founder and chairman, was convicted of orchestrating a fraud that led to the company’s collapse.

“It is important for the parties to be realistic in what they can recover,” said Lynn Sarko, a partner in the Seattle law firm Keller Rohrback who helped negotiate the agreement. “Mr. Lay, prior to his death, was facing a host of lawsuits.”

Mr. Sarko helped win a $134 million settlement in February that Enron workers will split to cover their pension claims. The company is selling assets and pursuing litigation to raise money for creditors owed $51 billion.

Mr. Sarko said that once the settlement is approved by the Houston federal court, a probate court will decide whether there are enough assets in Lay’s estate to pay it.