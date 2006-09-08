Lucent Holders Approve Merger With Alcatel

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Lucent Technologies Inc. (LU) shareholders voted to approve a $10.9 billion merger with Alcatel S.A. (ALA) in a special meeting held Thursday.

The approval came minutes after Alcatel shareholders, convening at another meeting in Paris, also voted to approve the deal.

With the shareholder approvals now in hand, the companies will need to finish obtaining regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close before the end of the year. Merging is expected to help the companies save $1.7 billion within three years.