The New York Sun

Join
National

More Television Seen Online, Survey Says

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
APRIL COLLAKU
APRIL COLLAKU

Online TV viewership doubled over the past two years, according to a recent survey. Nearly 20% of American Internet users watch online television broadcasts, the survey by a nonprofit business research group, the Conference Board, in conjunction with a market research company, TNS, shows. The top destinations for viewing these broadcasts are the Web sites of TV networks and YouTube.com, according to the survey of 10,000 viewers’ TV habits between 2006 and the first quarter of this year. Reasons for the uptick in Internet viewership including the flexibility of watching at any time, and little to no commercial interruption, the survey says. It shows that 90% watch online broadcasts at home, 15% watch at the office, and 6% watch at other locations.

APRIL COLLAKU
APRIL COLLAKU

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use