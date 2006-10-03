Morgan Stanley Offers Incentives

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Morgan Stanley, the world’s biggest securities firm by market value, is offering its top-paid traders and bankers millions of dollars of incentives to avoid defections to rival banks and attract new hires.

Chief Executive Officer John Mack started a program last month that allows employees who earn at least $500,000 to invest part of their annual bonus in the firm’s hedge funds and leveraged buyout funds, said four people familiar with the plan.

Morgan Stanley will lend $2 for every $1 contributed to the funds, the people said.

The incentives give Mr. Mack a lure to keep his biggest moneymakers from taking jobs at Goldman Sachs or Lehman Brothers, where they can make 10% to 20% more, said Jason Kennedy of Kennedy Associates. Morgan Stanley paid Co-president Zoe Cruz about $21 million in 2005, almost 50% less than her then-counterpart at Goldman, Lloyd Blankfein.