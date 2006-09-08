The New York Sun

Join
National

Nasdaq Plans To Start Trading Options

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
EDGAR ORTEGA
EDGAR ORTEGA

Nasdaq Stock Market Inc., the largest all-electronic stock exchange in America, plans to expand into options trading, entering a market that’s growing more than twice as fast as equities.

Nasdaq will trade contracts on equity and index options by the third quarter of next year, pending approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it said in a statement today.

The New York-based company would become the seventh American options market, challenging the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which ranks No. 1, and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. NYSE Group Inc., the world’s biggest stock exchange, also trades options.

An industry shift, requested by the SEC, to trading options in penny increments from dimes and nickels will spur more transactions by hedge funds and retail investors, opening the way for new competitors, Nasdaq said.

EDGAR ORTEGA
EDGAR ORTEGA

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use