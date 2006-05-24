New System Makes Nike Shoes Compatible With Apple’s iPod

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nike and Apple Computer have teamed up to try to become a runner’s best friend.

The two companies announced yesterday they are jointly developing a wireless system so some Nike shoes embedded with a sensor can communicate with Apple’s iPod Nano music player to track a runner’s performance and help choreograph songs to the moment.

The Nike+iPod Sport Kit, which will be available in two months at $29, has already won an endorsement from Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, who plans to run his first New York marathon later this year.

“It will take working out to a whole other level,” said Mr. Armstrong, who appeared at the companies’ news conference in New York City.

The co-branded kit comes with a sensor that fits inside compatible Nike footwear – sold separately – and a wireless receiver that attaches to the iPod.

Data on running time, distance, pace, and calories burned would be stored on the iPod, which could then display the information on-screen or deliver it audibly through headphones.

After the workout, the data also could be automatically sent to a personal runner’s log at the newnikeplus.com Web site whenever the music player is synchronized to Apple’s iTunes program.

The iPod will also incorporate a new “Power Song” feature, so a user can instantly queue up a piece of music for extra motivation at the push of a button.

The $100 Nike+ Air Zoom Moire shoe will be the first footwear designed to talk to the iPod, and more are planned, Nike’s vice president of global brand management, Trevor Edwards, said.