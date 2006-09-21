Nybot Seat Sells for Record $1 Million

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A seat on the New York Board of Trade sold at a record $1 million Wednesday, eclipsing previous-record sales of two seats Monday and one Tuesday at $950,000, the exchange said Wednesday.

A Nybot seat, giving the owner rights to trade all products at the exchange, is now offered at $1 million and bid at $950,000. The exchange has 967 seats held by about 700 owners.

Seat prices have risen $150,000 since Nybot’s board of governors last week agreed to consider a bid by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to purchase Nybot for a combination of ICE stock and $400 million in cash. Prior to that announcement, a seat last sold for $850,000 on September 6.

Options-trading permits haven’t changed hands since mid-August, partly because owners are considered to have no equity interest in the exchange, Nybot traders said. An option permit Tuesday is bid at $20,000 and offered at $75,000 and last sold at $55,000 in mid August.