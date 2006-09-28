The New York Sun

Join
National

Nymex Warned Amaranth In August on Trades

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MATTHEW LEISING
MATTHEW LEISING

The New York Mercantile Exchange told Amaranth Advisors LLC that the hedge fund’s natural gas bets were too big a month before the trades led to a $6 billion loss, said two people with knowledge of the meeting.

Amaranth reduced some of its natural gas trades after the warnings, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the communications were confidential. Nymex rules limit the number of contracts a single company or fund may hold.

“People are free to lose their shirt if they don’t make good trading decisions,” said Geoffrey Aronow, the head of enforcement at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 1995 to 1999. The regulatory oversight worked the way it was supposed to because the losses were borne by Amaranth’s investors and didn’t spread, Mr. Aronow said.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Amaranth, which lost almost two-thirds of its investors’ funds, traded gas futures and options on the Nymex and in so-called over-the counter markets, according to the people. The OTC trades were on an electronic system Nymex runs.

MATTHEW LEISING
MATTHEW LEISING

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use