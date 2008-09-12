Oil Drops Below $100 for First Time in Five Months

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Crude oil on the futures market briefly sank below the $100-a-barrel today for the first time in five months — suggesting investors believe a worsening global economy will continue to drive down demand for some time in America and elsewhere.

The last time crude traded below $100 a barrel was on April 2.

Gasoline prices, however, jumped at the wholesale level as Hurricane Ike swept toward Houston, home to about one-fifth of America’s refining capacity, and the site of a major fuel and grain distribution channel.

Wholesale gasoline prices on the Gulf Coast moved even further into uncharted territory to around $4.85 a gallon ($1.28 a liter), as refineries anticipated that Ike would incur at least a significant pause in their operations, and at worst severe damage to their facilities.