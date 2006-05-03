On the Investment Menu: Surf and Turf

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Good news for surf and turf lovers. The feast in those scrumptious restaurant stocks, up an average 170% since March 2003, is far from over.

That’s the four-star stock review from a couple of restaurant-tracking specialists at Jefferies & Co., Donald Trott, who heads up the consumer sector, and analyst Aimee Marcel.

Among their favorite delicacies are two upscale restaurant chains, each of which has a Big Apple location. They are Morton’s Restaurant Group ($17.20), principally steakhouses, where a porterhouse will run you $44.95, and McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood ($25.98), a dining establishment for seafood lovers where lobsters go for $32 a pound.

Looking 18 months out, our two restaurant trackers see Morton’s at about $30 and McCormick at $33.

Wall Street’s swelling appetite for restaurant stocks is not unexpected. It reflects a number of positive trends, which, in turn, are leading to a record number of Americans dining out. Among them: growing disposable income, a strengthening jobs market, and a surging number of working mothers in the labor force.

Mr. Trott regards upscale restaurants such as Morton’s and McCormick, each with a strong franchise, as much more appetizing than the popular-priced mass-market casual dining establishments since they’re not as intensely competitive. Further, he points out, excess capacity is already starting to build at the mass-market level.

Now for some specifics about Jefferies’ steak and seafood combo. Morton’s, which runs 69 restaurants, four of which are large popular-priced Italian eateries known as Bertolini’s, is thought to have the prospects to expand to between 150 to 175 outlets nationally. The typical Morton’s unit earns about $4 million a year; Bertolini’s, $11 million.

Some major Morton’s pluses, according to our two bulls:

* An enticing valuation, what with Morton’s trading at a significant discount to other upscale restaurant stocks – namely 16 to 17 times estimated 2007 earnings, versus more than 20 for its peers.

* Substantial high-end corporate appeal.

* Bar renovation, which it is felt could turn this phase of the business into a bigger moneymaker. About five have been remodeled so far, resulting in an average sales jump of 40% in these units.

* Boardroom expansion. Basically, private dining rooms that seat between six and 50 diners, which fetch a bigger check, are being aggressively expanded as a way to fatten sales. The average check per person at Morton’s runs $87; in the boardrooms, the check averages $101.

Over the next five years, Morton’s, according to our two restaurant experts, should average per-share earnings growth of 15% to 20% a year.

Last year, the steakhouse chain earned 55 cents a share on sales of about $300 million. This year’s net is pegged at 71 cents a share on revenues of $312 million. Next year’s outlook calls for $1.01 a share on sales of $357 million.

Even faster earnings growth, of 19% to 20% a year, is envisioned for Mc-Cormick over the next five years. The chain, which numbers 63 restaurants, is viewed as the nation’s leading affordable seafood chain, with an average check running $22 for lunch and $49.50 for dinner. A potential for 150 to 200 such restaurants is seen nationally.

In 2005, McCormick earned 78 cents a share on revenues of $279 million. This year, including a 60 cents a share charge for expensing stock options, earnings are projected at 87 cents on sales of $314 million. Next year, $1.04 is the estimate on revenues of $367 million.

One significant plus, Mr. Trott notes, is McCormick’s steady price adjustments, enabling the company to exercise more effective control over its costs (primarily food and labor) as a percentage of sales.

Its valuation (23 times estimated 2007 earnings), he points out, is not pounding-table cheap, but it is cheap relative to the multiple (30) of high growth restaurants.

The bottom line: Try M and M (Morton’s and McCormick) on your investment menu: You’ll like the financial taste.

