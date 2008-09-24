The New York Sun

Palin Tells Couric U.S. at Risk of Another Depression

SARA KUGLER
The Republican vice presidential nominee, Governor Palin, says America could be headed for another Great Depression if Congress doesn’t act on the financial crisis.

Mrs. Palin’s comments came in an interview today with “CBS Evening News” anchor Katie Couric.

Asked whether there’s a risk of another Great Depression if Congress doesn’t approve a $700 billion bailout package, Mrs. Palin said: “Unfortunately, that is the road that America may find itself on.”

Mrs. Palin said the answer to the financial crisis doesn’t necessarily have to be the bailout plan that the Bush administration has proposed, but should be some form of bipartisan action to reform Wall Street.

