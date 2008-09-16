Federal Reserve Announces $85b AIG Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The American government has agreed to provide an $85 billion emergency loan to rescue the huge insurer AIG, the The Federal Reserve said today.

The Fed said the U.S. Treasury Department was in full support of the decision.

The Fed determined that a “disorderly failure” of AIG could undermine already fragile financial markets.

The government will receive an 79.9% equity stake in AIG, the Fed said