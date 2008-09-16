The New York Sun

Join
National

Federal Reserve Announces $85b AIG Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
IEVA M. AUGSTUMS and STEPHEN BERNARD
IEVA M. AUGSTUMS and STEPHEN BERNARD

WASHINGTON — The American government has agreed to provide an $85 billion emergency loan to rescue the huge insurer AIG, the The Federal Reserve said today.

The Fed said the U.S. Treasury Department was in full support of the decision.

RELATED: Statement of the Federal Reserve Board.

The Fed determined that a “disorderly failure” of AIG could undermine already fragile financial markets.

The government will receive an 79.9% equity stake in AIG, the Fed said

IEVA M. AUGSTUMS and STEPHEN BERNARD
IEVA M. AUGSTUMS and STEPHEN BERNARD

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use