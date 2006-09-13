The New York Sun

RealNetworks To Buy WiderThan For $350 Million

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Dow Jones Newswires
RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) said late Tuesday it has agreed to buy South Korea-based mobile music and entertainment provider WiderThan Co. (WTHN) for $17.05 a share, or roughly $350 million.

The offer represents a 20% premium on WiderThan’s closing share price on Tuesday of $13.97.

Seattle-based RealNetworks expects the deal to close in the first-quarter of 2007 and to add to its earnings next year, excluding acquisition-related charges.

The company plans to keep the WiderThan brand intact and operate the business as a subsidiary, maintaining its existing employee base.

WiderThan, which provides ring tones and music-on-demand, had revenue of $61.9 million in the six months ended June 30.

The acquisition will be conducted through a cash tender offer, RealNetworks said, and 44% of WiderThan’s shareholders have agreed to support the deal and tender their shares.

