The New York Sun

Join
National

Report: Nokia, Siemens Agree to Telecom Merger

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

European telecom makers Nokia Corporation and Siemens AG have agreed to combine their telephone equipment units in a deal valued at roughly $31.6 billion, according to a newspaper report.

Nokia would control a majority of board seats of the new company, which would be based in Finland and not traded separately, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday on its Web site, citing people familiar with the deal.

Ownership of the new company would be split evenly between Nokia and Siemens, and would be headed by a Nokia executive, Simon Beresford-Wylie, according to the report.

The deal was expected to be announced today.

The combination would allow both companies to reduce redundant research and development spending, with savings as high as $1.58 billion annually, according to the report.

Siemens, based in Munich, Germany, is not expected to leave the telecommunications business but will play a smaller role than Nokia in the new operation, the report said.

American-based spokeswomen for Nokia and Siemens did not immediately return a call for comment yesterday evening.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use