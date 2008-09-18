The New York Sun

Join
National

Silver: Bank Failures Will Cause Ripple Effect

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Assembly Speaker Silver warned that the historic failures on Wall Street will make it hard for the rest of the state to fund essential infrastructure projects and schools. While the bailout of AIG was a relief, he said, a diminished Wall Street poses “monumental” economic challenges for the state. “As we go forward we know that the housing and financial markets continue to deteriorate. More writedowns and layoffs for financial firms are going to follow,” Mr. Silver told members of the Business Council of New York State. “It’s going to lead to is lower wages, lower employment growth rates and probably a readjustment in every prediction we have made for the coming state fiscal year.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use