The New York Sun

Join
National

State To Auction Off Greenhouse Gas Credits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBANY — Greenhouse gas is on the auction block as a coalition of 10 northeastern states holds the nation’s first sale of pollution credits aimed at curbing global warming.

The three-hour Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative auction, starting at 9 a.m. today, is being run by World Energy, an operator of online green exchanges. It will be conducted online among approved bidders. At the end, bids in the system will be used to determine a clearing price based on supply versus demand.

Results will be released Monday, pending review by an independent monitor.

The RGGI cap-and-trade program is viewed as a model for a national program. It includes New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use